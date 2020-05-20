BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter R. Mueller - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everybody. I am Dr. Peter Mueller, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioXcel Therapeutics and the Chairperson of today's meeting. I'm very happy to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I first want to take a moment to address these unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has truly affected each and every one of us. I personally want to thank all of the health care and essential workers who are tirelessly fighting on the front lines.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to other members of the Board of Directors who are with us today. The other members of the Board joining us today are Dr. Vimal Mehta, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan;