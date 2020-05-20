May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics Annual Meeting of Stockholders. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Peter Mueller. Please go ahead, sir.
Peter R. Mueller - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairman
Good morning, everybody. I am Dr. Peter Mueller, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioXcel Therapeutics and the Chairperson of today's meeting. I'm very happy to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I first want to take a moment to address these unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has truly affected each and every one of us. I personally want to thank all of the health care and essential workers who are tirelessly fighting on the front lines.
Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to other members of the Board of Directors who are with us today. The other members of the Board joining us today are Dr. Vimal Mehta, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan;
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...