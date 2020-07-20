BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call today to discuss the top line results from our 2 pivotal Phase III SERENITY trial. We appreciate everyone's time and attention, and hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe. A press release announcing these results crossed the wire earlier today and is available on BioXcel Therapeutics website.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory product development and commercialization plan. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may