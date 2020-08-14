Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Vimal Mehta, CEO. Please go ahead.
Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss BioXcel Therapeutics' financial results and business highlights for the second quarter 2020. We appreciate everyone's time and attention. Joining me on the call today are Vince O'Neill, Chief Medical Officer; Will Kane, Chief Commercial Officer; Reina Benabou, Chief Development Officer; and Rob Risinger, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.
Our CFO, Richard Steinhart, is currently on medical leave and is unable to join us today. In his absence, our controller, Michael Stanton, will be reviewing the financial results on today's call.
Months in COVID-19 is still creating uncertainty in the
Q2 2020 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...