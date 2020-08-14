Q2 2020 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss BioXcel Therapeutics' financial results and business highlights for the second quarter 2020. We appreciate everyone's time and attention. Joining me on the call today are Vince O'Neill, Chief Medical Officer; Will Kane, Chief Commercial Officer; Reina Benabou, Chief Development Officer; and Rob Risinger, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.



Our CFO, Richard Steinhart, is currently on medical leave and is unable to join us today. In his absence, our controller, Michael Stanton, will be reviewing the financial results on today's call.



Months in COVID-19 is still creating uncertainty in the