BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call today to discuss our positive top line results from the Phase Ib/II TRANQUILITY trial for the acute treatment of agitation in dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.



This is an exciting day for BioXcel Therapeutics and a hopeful day for dementia patients and their caregivers. As you can imagine from the press release we issued this morning, we are delighted by the findings of the TRANQUILITY study showing that BXCL501 was well tolerated, and demonstrated rapid and durable reductions in agitation in patients with dementia. A copy of the press release is available on BioXcel Therapeutics website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking