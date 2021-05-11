May 11, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning. Welcome to the first day of the Virtual Vegas Bank of America Health Care Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here, and I have Gregory Harrison for my team. And we're thrilled to have for a fireside chat, BioXcel Therapeutics. And sitting with us today, we have CEO, Vimal Mehta; we also have Chief Commercial Officer, William Kane. Guys, good morning.



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, & Director



Good morning.



William P. Kane - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer



Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Research AnalystSo well, Greg and I, will ask some questions here, but I guess I'll kick it off with kind of the bigger picture for either Will or Vimal. Just to talk about the 501 launch.