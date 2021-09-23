Sep 23, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Frank Yocca, Chief Scientific Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics.
Frank D. Yocca - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior VP & Chief Scientific Officer
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Frank Yocca, Chief Scientific Officer at BioXcel Therapeutics. Thank you for joining our virtual R&D Day. We are very excited to share some new developments today and how we are revolutionizing drug discovery and development through artificial intelligence. We will showcase our proprietary AI platform, discuss our emerging neuroscience pipeline candidates and update you on expansion opportunities for our lead program, BXCL501.
Slide 2, please. As a reminder, during today's presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our R&D plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc To Host Virtual R&D Day Transcript
Sep 23, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
