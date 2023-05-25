May 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics' SERENITY III Part 1 Top Line Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call and/or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial or business performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect future results are detailed in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on www.sec.gov. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



Joining us on today's call are Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Rob Risinger, Chief Medical Officer of Neuroscience; Matt Wiley, Chief Commercial