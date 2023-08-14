Q2 2023 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call and/or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial or business performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect future results are detailed in the company's annual report on Form [10-Q] for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on www.sec.gov and which will be updated in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



Joining us on today's call are Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer;