BioXcel Therapeutics Inc To Host Neuroscience R&D Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics Neuroscience R&D Day. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Dr. Frank Yocca of BioXcel. Thank you, you may begin.



Frank Yocca BioXcel Therapeutics Inc-Chief Scientific Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Frank Yocca, Chief Science Officer at BioXcel Therapeutics. Thank you for joining our virtual Neuroscience R&D Day.



As a reminder, during today's presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our R&D plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those forecast. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in our most recent public filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q on file with the SEC and available on our website.



Next slide, please.



It's been two years since we last hosted an R&D presentation for our neuroscience franchise emerging pipeline. And today we are very pleased to share with you several