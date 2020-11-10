Conzzeta AG Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 08:15AM GMT

Michael StÃ¤heli - Conzzeta AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



So good morning, everybody. My name is Michael StÃ¤heli, I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of Conzzeta. Thank you for joining our Capital Markets Day. It's virtual for obvious reasons. We currently have approximately 100 people, a little bit above, on the line. I'm joined here by our Chairman, Ernst BÃ¤rtschi; Group CEO, Michael Willome; and Alex Waser, the CEO of Bystronic, together with part of his management team. They're going to present the strategy of Bystronic. You've seen the news flow this morning regarding the divestment of home partner. I draw your attention to our disclaimer on slide -- sorry, on slide -- the first slide.



And with this, I already hand over to Ernst. Please.



Ernst J. BÃ¤rtschi - Conzzeta AG - Chairman of the Board of Directors



Well, let us recall our decision as per December last year. We decided to focus the Conzzeta activities on Bystronic, which contributed most of the net sales and