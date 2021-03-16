Full Year 2020 Conzzeta AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 10:15AM GMT

Michael StÃ¤heli - Conzzeta AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning or good late morning, everybody. Welcome to our annual conference. We conduct it in a digital format for obvious reasons. We have roughly 50 participants on the line. Thank you for your interest. I'm joined here by our Chairman, Ernst BÃ¤rtschi; Group CEO, Michael Willome; Group CFO, Kaspar Kelterborn; and the CEO of Bystronic, Alex Waser.



Briefly looking at the agenda, Michael Willome will start with the highlights of the results and an update on the strategic transformation, then Kaspar will discuss the financial results in more detail. Alex will talk about Bystronic and the outlook for 2021, and then Ernst BÃ¤rtschi will share some news from the Board of Directors. After the presentations, you can ask questions either over the phone or in writing. If you want to ask questions over the phone, please register early to get your personal access code.



I draw your attention to the cautionary statement on Page 5. And with this, I hand over to Michael. Thank you.



Michael