Full Year 2022 Bystronic AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Alex Waser - Bystronic AG - CEO of Bystronic



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our full year results 2022. I'm here with our CFO, Beat Neukom, and we will present you our performance of the financial year 2022. Also here is Heinz Baumgartner, our Chairman over there, who will be happy to answer our questions in the Q&A session.



Let me go through the agenda for today. Firstly, I will kick off with the business update and the progress we made in line with our strategy. Then Bert will explain our financial performance in more detail and to wrap up, I will elaborate on our outlook, and we'll then take your questions from the room and afterwards from the conference call. So let's get started with the overview of the key figures. In 2022, we grew our net sales by 8.1% or 13% at concentrate to slightly above CHF 1 billion. Our EBIT amounted to CHF 48 million, which translates an EBIT to 4.7%. And -- our order intake in 2021 was exceptionally high