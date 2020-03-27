Full Year 2019 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the BayWa Annual Financial Statement conference call. Today's conference information is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Professor Klaus Josef Lutz. Please go ahead, sir.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Okay. Thank you very much for the introduction. Josko Radeljic is, of course, with me as well, our CFO, Andreas Helber, but I start immediately because I'm a little bit busy today.



First of all, our financial year 2019 was very successful. We provided all commitments. We accomplished all our goals with one exception where we need a little bit more time. And this is page number, what is this, 4? The financial year's highlights, I would like to emphasize a little bit.



Operating earnings increased. Also, we are in challenging markets still. And last year, of course, then we had this settlement of EUR 68 million with the antitrust authority in Germany. Nevertheless, we started an official liability claim against the