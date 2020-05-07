Q1 2020 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the BayWa Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Josko Radeljic. Please go ahead, sir.



Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's Conference Call on the Results of the First Quarter 2020. Today, we are in a smaller group, as the first quarter for us is not a most important one. So next to me sitting is Mr. Helber, our CFO; also [Mr. Kenneth Zar], our Head of Corporate Accounting; and [Mr. Von] from the Investor Relations team.



As usual, we have sent out all information this morning. Otherwise, you can download it, as you know, from our website, Investor Relations website.



And I will hand over now to Mr. Helber.



Andreas Helber - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side here from Munich's BayWa tower on this very bright day in May, presenting