May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the BayWa Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Josko Radeljic. Please go ahead, sir.
Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's Conference Call on the Results of the First Quarter 2020. Today, we are in a smaller group, as the first quarter for us is not a most important one. So next to me sitting is Mr. Helber, our CFO; also [Mr. Kenneth Zar], our Head of Corporate Accounting; and [Mr. Von] from the Investor Relations team.
As usual, we have sent out all information this morning. Otherwise, you can download it, as you know, from our website, Investor Relations website.
And I will hand over now to Mr. Helber.
Andreas Helber - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - CFO & Member of the Management Board
Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side here from Munich's BayWa tower on this very bright day in May, presenting
Q1 2020 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...