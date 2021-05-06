Q1 2021 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BayWa Analyst Conference Call Q1 2021. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to hand it over to Mr. Josko Radeljic. Please go ahead.



Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's conference call on the results of the first quarter 2021. As usual, Professor Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO, will guide you through the presentation that we sent out this morning. In case you miss any kind of documents, you know that you can download it from our website.



Ladies and gentlemen, because -- for those of you who cover us for a long time know that we do not put too much attention on the first quarter. Any kind of forecast based on the first quarter is difficult, and this applies also for this quarter. However, it's a great start and all about the first quarter, we'll tell you now. Professor Lutz?



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO