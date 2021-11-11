Q3 2021 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the BayWa AG Analyst Conference Call Q3 2021. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Josko Radeljic. Please go ahead.



Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our analyst conference call on the results of the third quarter of BayWa AG. The reporting season is in full swing, so thanks for joining. You got the detailed information and the Q3 results, hopefully, in front of you. All relevant information has been sent out this morning. And of course, you can download it also from the Internet. Professor Lutz and Mr. Helber are going to take you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions. I hand over now to Professor Lutz.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My pleasure to have you with us this morning for the Q3 results analyst conference. Just for the