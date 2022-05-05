Q1 2022 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to BayWa's Conference Call on the Results of the First Quarter 2022. As usual, Professor Lutz and Andreas Helber will guide you through the presentation and this extraordinary quarter that we have achieved in this year. All related documents have been sent out this morning. Otherwise, you can download it from the BayWa Investor Relations website.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us to our analyst conference this morning. And indeed, Josko said it already, and we have an outstanding first quarter '22. It's the best in the 100 years history of BayWa. Nevertheless, I would like to give a