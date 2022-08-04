Q2 2022 BayWa AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to BayWa Analyst Conference Call Q2 2022.



Josko Radeljic - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our analyst conference on the half year results of the fiscal year 2022. As you probably have seen, we have disclosed our group EBIT roughly 2 weeks ago via a talk. Additionally, we have given you an idea about our EBIT expectation for this year.



Today, Professor Lutz, our CEO; and Andreas Helber, our CFO, will give you a deeper insight into the development of the business and the financial figures. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. For formal reasons, let me also note that we have sent out all relevant documents and that you can download it from the Investor Relations website.



I hand over now to Professor Lutz.



Klaus Josef Lutz - BayWa Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO