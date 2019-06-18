Full Year 2019 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Georg Kapsch - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Well, thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, wherever you are around the world, ladies and gentlemen. It's a great pressure for me being with you now for the next 60 minutes. I'm accompanied by Ulrike Klemm-PÃ¶ttinger. She is CFO; and by Hans Lang, who is representing our Investor Relations. He is Head of Investor Relations. And most of you might know or should know the both of them. So well, due to the fact that we received information this morning that there might occur a problem in Germany because of the decision of the European Court of Justice, I think it's the right the translation, I'm not convinced if it's the right translation. But anyway, you know what I mean.