Full Year 2021 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Hans Lang - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - IR & Compliance Officer



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's results presentation for the financial year 2020/'21 of Kapsch TrafficCom. I hope you all could see the press release of this morning and could retrieve the presentation and the other materials from our website. Please note that this session is being recorded. So in the Q&A session afterwards, if we would like to raise a question, and you don't want to be visible in the future, then please do it via the chat function. Otherwise, you will be on the recorded version, which will then be put on our website for all those who cannot join the meeting now.



Let me now hand over to Georg Kapsch, our CEO, who will present the first part about the course of business; and Mr. Andreas Hammerle, our Executive Vice President, Finance and future Chief Financial Officer, will continue with the financials. Mr. Kapsch, I hand over to you.



Georg Kapsch - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Well, thank you very much, Mr. Lang. Good