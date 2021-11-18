Half Year 2022 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Georg Kapsch - Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Well, thank you very much. It's a great pleasure being with you, with all of you, again. And I think we do not have brilliant results to present. But compared to what we could present to you last year, way better results. So we are back to profitability, which is a huge step for us. We are, of course, not yet there where we were in the past and where we intend to go. But the shaking of the markets, the COVID crisis and, of course, our mistakes that took place approximately 2 years ago are not that easy to handle. But we handled them. So we are very much looking forward to the future to getting completely back