Full Year 2022 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Agnieszka Dowzycka - Santander Bank Polska S.A. - IR Director



I think we're all here, and we can start at 11:30. My name is Agnieszka Dowzycka. I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Preliminary Financial Results of Santander Bank Polska Group for 2022. I am here with Michal Gajewski, the CEO; Maciej Reluga, the CFO; and Wojciech Skalski is responsible for financial accounting.



(Operator Instructions) Mr. (inaudible) I give the floor to you.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of Preliminary Financial unaudited financial results. It was a tough year for the entire banking sector, full of unprecedented geopolitical and economic challenge. In such harsh conditions, it was difficult to build enough capital base to become a key driver for the economy or strategic projects such as the energy transformation. I need to highlight, however, that Santander Bank Polska Group managed those challenges quite well. And at many levels, we proved that our business model is robust and