Mar 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us in our 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Peter Truscott, and I'm the Chief Executive, Crest Nicholson. This meeting was postponed from 10:30 a.m. this morning at Brooklands Hotel to our registered office here at Chertsey to 12 noon today. We also have some shareholders listening to the meeting via conference call. After the Annual General Meeting has concluded, we will take questions from those listening via our conference call.
As part of responding to the COVID-19 extraordinary situation, we have kept physical attendance from the company and Board to a minimum here today. As such, in the room here from the company
