Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Heidi. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the half year results presentation for Crest Nicholson plc for the financial period ended 30th of April 2020. I'm Peter Truscott, Group Chief Executive. I'm joined by Duncan Cooper, Group Finance Director; and Tom Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer. Duncan and I will present the slides. Tom will join us during the questions-and-answer session at the end. So starting with the overview. Firstly, I'm really pleased with the progress that we've made against our strategic priorities. In many respects, we're ahead of our own targets on these. Also our cash management has been outstanding in recent months and with a strong outlook. This has been