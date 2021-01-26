Jan 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Crest Nicholson preliminary announcement of results for the year ending 31st of October 2020. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Peter Truscott, Chief Executive, to begin. Peter, please go ahead when you're ready.



Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year results presentation for the year ended 31st of October 2020, and a very interesting year it was too.



The photograph that you can see is our Elmsbrook scheme, at Vista and Oxfordshire, which is a joint venture being undertaken with A2Dominion, and this comprises an eco-village of zero-carbon homes.



So turning to the agenda for this morning. Firstly, from myself, an overview of the year and some market context. I will, of course, touch upon current trading later in the outlook section as well Duncan during his slides.



