Jun 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Maxine. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results presentation for the period ending 30th of April 2021. I'm Peter Truscott, Group Chief Executive, and I'll be presenting alongside Duncan Cooper, Group Finance Director. We'll be joined later on by Tom Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer, for the questions-and-answers session. And I do very much hope that this will be the last time that we'll have to be presenting remotely, and that come January next year, we'll be presenting to you once again in person.



Photograph on the front cover is out of our scheme at Horly and Surrey.