Hello, and welcome to Crest Nicholson's preliminary results for the year ending 31st of October 2021. My name is Emily, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the call over to our host, Peter Truscott, Chief Executive. Please go ahead.



Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year results presentation for the financial year ending 31st of October 2021. I'm Peter Truscott, Group Chief Executive; and I've been joined this morning by Duncan Cooper, Group Finance Director.



Starting with the agenda for this morning. I'll begin with a brief introduction before handing over shortly to Duncan, who will go through the numbers for you in some detail. I'll then return and walk you through my summary of the last year, provide some market context and an early update on progress against the strategy that we set out a few months ago. There will, of course, be the opportunity to ask questions at to the end