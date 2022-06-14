Jun 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Truscott - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Crest Nicholson's half year results presentation for the period to April 2022. I'm Peter Truscott, Group Chief Executive, and I'm being joined here this morning by Duncan Cooper, Group Finance Director.



So let me start with this morning's agenda. I'll begin with a brief summary of the half year just completed before handing over to Duncan, who will provide a comprehensive financial review. I will then return and give you an overview of the current market as well as a strategy update and some thoughts on the outlook ahead for the company. As usual, there will be plenty of time set aside at the