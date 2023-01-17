Jan 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our results presentation for our recently completed 2022 financial year. I'm Peter Truscott, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined this morning by Duncan Cooper, our Group Finance Director.



Well, another very interesting year for the company and for the sector. I was just thinking, actually, it would be really nice to have a quiet, boring year. I'm not entirely sure 2023 is going to be that year though.



So turning to the agenda for this morning. I'll start off with a brief introduction before handing over to Duncan to present his financial review for the year. There is quite a bit to cover later. So, I'm going to be quite light touch on this first part of the presentation. Once Duncan has completed