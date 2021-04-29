Apr 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Clive Dix - C4X Discovery Holdings PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to C4X's interim results presentation. I'm presenting this today along with my colleagues from the Executive Committee. So there is on the call, Bhavna Hunjan, the Chief Business Officer; Brad Hoy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Cathy Tralau-Stewart, our Chief Scientific Officer. If I could have the next slide, please.



So just to remind you all of what C4X Discovery is all about. C4X Discovery is a drug discovery -- innovative drug discovery engine, we call ourselves. We have some unique and proprietary technologies that give us some advantages in finding the best targets and designing the best molecules. But the important thing to understand about C4X Discovery is we have a fantastic and very experienced group of drug discovery experts who take our technologies and integrate them with other technologies that are out there to make sure that we are at the cutting edge of how you do drug discovery, which is very important.



People talk a lot at the moment about AI and machine learning. Yes, that's very