Dec 13, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Clive Dix - C4X Discovery Holdings PLC - CEO



full-year results presentation, which used to be -- it's the presentation to July 31, 2021.







And just to remind you, C4X Discovery is an innovative drug discovery company that uses world-leading technologies to discover new medicines, and the important thing is we also then develop them with partners to the benefits of patients. Next slide, please.



So a very quick overview of the company. Past year, we have had a lot of success. Given it's a year of pandemic, I think we should be very proud of what we've done. So we've partnered in other programs, and now we have two programs partnered with a total value of over $750 million in milestones and royalties to come through. We also have a near-term licensing opportunity, which we'll talk about in more detail. And in the same year, the year of lockdown, we also raised GBP15 million on the market.



