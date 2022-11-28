Nov 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Thomas Warner - Proactive Group Holdings Inc. - Moderator



Hello, and welcome back to Proactive. I'm delighted to be joined on the line now by Bhavna Hunjan and Clive Dix from the C4X Discovery. Great to have you both on the line. I'd like to start by asking you, Clive, what you can tell us about this fantastic deal you've just signed?



Questions and Answers:

- C4X Discovery Holdings plc - Interim Executive Chairman & CEOOkay. So today, we announced that we've signed a worldwide exclusive deal with AstraZeneca for the development of our NRF2 Activator program. We'll hear more about that later.The important thing for us now, though, is this is the third deal that we've done in five years. The total value of those deals now amounts to just over $1 billion; $1.2 billion, in fact. And that's fantastic testament to the strength of the company. A small, innovative drug discovery company with incredible expertise and incredible commercial know-how managed to do three important deals with major pharmaceutical companies in the last five