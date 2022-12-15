Dec 15, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Clive Dix - C4X Discovery Holdings plc - Interim Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you. And good morning, everybody, and welcome to this briefing. I'm joined today by Bhavna Hunjan, our Chief Business Officer.



And if we move to the next slide, I'll hand over to Bhavna to start going through the current agreement that we just announced.



Bhavna Hunjan - C4X Discovery Holdings plc - Chief Business Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. So today, we have announced up to $402 million licensing agreement, which is a worldwide exclusive license to AstraZeneca to take forward our NRF2 Activator program. It's an incredibly exciting moment for C4X. And we are pleased to say that the total deal value includes $16 million of preclinical payments, and that includes a $2 million upfront.



There are also mid-single digit royalties associated with the deal. This is our third major licensing deal on a program at C4X within a five-year period. And the total potential revenue associated with these deals tops close to $1.2 billion, which is a hugely