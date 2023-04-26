Apr 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the C4X Discovery Holdings PLC half-year results. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Chief Executive Officer Clive Dix to open the presentation. Please go ahead, sir.



Clive Dix - C4X Discovery Holdings PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the C4X interim results to the end of January 2023. If I can have the next slide, please, and that's the statutory disclaimer. Can we move to the next slide? So I'm joined here today by Bhavna, Brad, and Nick, members of our executive team. They will take you through most of the presentation.



[But to start,] I'll just do a quick summary, so if you can move to the next slide. So we've had a very good half year. Obviously, the standout highlight was the deal that we did with AstraZeneca on NRF2. But it should be noted that we've done three deals now, which total value is over $1.2 billion, and each of those partners are doing very well. So you'll hear a little bit about those as we go forward.