Dec 14, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Clive Dix C4X Discovery Holdings plc-Interim Executive Chairman&CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation. I'm joined today by three of my executives: Bhavna Hunjan, our Chief Business Officer; Brad Hoy, our Chief Finance Officer; and Nick Ray, our Chief Scientific Officer. If we could have the first slide, please. Firstly, let's go through the statutory disclaimer, and there it is. Hope you've all read it.
Let's move through to the first slide, the next slide. So let me just give you a very quick update on our year to date. As you will probably remember from the announcements, we've announced that we have a new strategic focus on immuno-inflammatory diseases. And that focus has allowed us to take the
Full Year 2023 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 14, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
