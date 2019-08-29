Full Year 2019 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cromwell FY '19 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Paul Weightman. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Paul L. Weightman - Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Amy. Good morning and welcome to Cromwell Property Group's results presentation for the 2019 financial year. I'm CEO Paul Weightman, and with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Wilde.



Today, Cromwell Property Group reports a statutory profit for the 2019 financial year of $159.9 million. Operating profit considered by our directors to best reflect the underlying earnings of Cromwell was up 11.1% from the prior year to $174.2 million. And notwithstanding Cromwell's institutional and retail capital raisings during the year, earnings of $0.0821 per security exceeded previous guidance and distributions met guidance of $0.0725 per security.



As at 30 June