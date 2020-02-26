Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michael Wilde
Cromwell Property Group - CFO
* Paul L. Weightman
Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Sholto Maconochie
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Stuart McLean
Macquarie Research - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Cromwell Property Group HY '20 Results Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul Weightman, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Paul L. Weightman - Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Cromwell Property Group's 2020 Half Year Results. As per the introduction, I'm Cromwell's CEO, Paul Weightman; and with me today is group CFO,
Half Year 2020 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...