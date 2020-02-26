Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael Wilde

Cromwell Property Group - CFO

* Paul L. Weightman

Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Sholto Maconochie

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Stuart McLean

Macquarie Research - Research Analyst



Operator



Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Cromwell Property Group HY '20 Results Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul Weightman, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Paul L. Weightman - Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Cromwell Property Group's 2020 Half Year Results. As per the introduction, I'm Cromwell's CEO, Paul Weightman; and with me today is group CFO,