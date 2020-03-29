Mar 29, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul L. Weightman - Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the General Meeting of Cromwell Corporation Limited. My name is Paul Weightman. I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cromwell Property Group. Cromwell was pleased to facilitate a meeting through the online platform provided by our registry, Link Market Services Limited. This enables securityholders to participate in the meeting irrespective of where they are in the world, and you certainly have participated.



We're delighted to say that over 6,000 proxies were lodged before proxy close on Saturday, 28 March 2020. All of those proxies have been diligently counted and processed by Link Market Services in preparation for today's meeting. This record highest level of Cromwell securityholder participation is very pleasing. And the Cromwell Board, again, thank securityholders for their participation.



I warmly welcome you all to today's meeting. As you'll be aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented travel and social distancing restrictions.