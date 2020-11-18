Cromwell Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Paul L. Weightman - Cromwell Property Group - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Cromwell Corporation Limited and the General Meeting of the Cromwell Diversified Property Trust. My name is Paul Weightman, and I am the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cromwell Property Group.



As a result of the unprecedented COVID-19-related travel restrictions, Cromwell Chair, Leon Blitz, remains in London. And Cromwell Deputy Chair, Andy Fay, is unable to attend the Brisbane meeting location. As neither Leon nor Andy can address the meeting from Brisbane, I've been elected by the Cromwell Corporation Limited Board as Deputy Chair of the Board for the duration of today's meeting, and I've been appointed in writing as Chair by Cromwell Property Securities Limited, which is the responsible entity of the Cromwell Diversified Property Trust. Therefore, I am the Chair for today's meetings.



Before I open the meetings, I'd like to introduce my fellow Directors of Cromwell Corporation Limited and Cromwell