Cromwell Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Jane Anne Tongs -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the General Meeting of Cromwell Corporation Limited.



My name is Jane Tongs, and I am the Independent Nonexecutive Chair of the Cromwell Property Group. I'm also the Chair of today's general meeting.



Cromwell Property Group is acutely aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID-19 and the impact it is having on physical meetings. As a result of the potential health risks and government restrictions in response to the pandemic, today's general meeting is held as a virtual meeting. I warmly welcome all Cromwell securityholders to the virtual meeting, with the securityholders participating through the online platform provided by our registry, Link Market Services Limited. The Cromwell Board thanks all securityholders for their participation.



Before I open the meeting, I would like to recognize my fellow directors at Cromwell Corporation Limited joining online, which is Tanya Cox; and Lisa Scenna, who is joining in from the U.K. at the very ungodly hour of 5:00 a.m. And I have apologies from Dr. Gary Weiss,