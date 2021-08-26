Full Year 2021 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Cromwell Property Group - Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Gary Weiss, the Chairman of Cromwell Property Group and would like to welcome you all to this call to go through Cromwell's full year FY '21 results. With me and certainly as Acting Chief Financial Officer, Brett Hinton and our Chief Investment Officer, Rob Percy and in Brisbane, we have are Chief Executive, Michael Wilde, our Head of Property, Bobby Binning and Head of Retail Funds Management, Hamish Wehl.



Before Michael and the team gets started on the FY '21 results, I would like to provide an update on board composition. The process to renew the Cromwell Board is now substantively complete and Cromwell has a diversified board with significant commercial, real estate and capital