Cromwell Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Cromwell Property Group - Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Good afternoon securityholders and attendees, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Cromwell Corporation Limited. My name is Gary Weiss, and I'm the Nonexecutive Chair of Cromwell Property Group. I'm also the Chair of today's Annual General Meeting.



Cromwell Property Group is acutely aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID-19 and the impact it is having on physical meetings. As a result of the potential of health risk and government restrictions and responses to the pandemic, today's Annual General Meeting is held as a hybrid meeting. I warmly welcome all Cromwell securityholders to the meeting, whether you're joining in Cromwell's Brisbane office or through the online platform provided by our registry, Link Market Services Limited. The Cromwell Board thanks all securityholders for their participation.



May I begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. Next,