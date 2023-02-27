Half Year 2023 Cromwell Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Cromwell Property Group Half Year '23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Finally, I would like to advise occupants this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Dr. Gary Weiss, Chair of the Board to begin the conference. Dr. Weiss, over to you.



Gary Weiss -



Thank you, and welcome to everyone on today's call. I would like to open today's meeting by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I speak from the Caddiegal lands of the Eora Nation. Welcome to Cromwell Property Group's financial results update for the half year period ended 31 December 2022.



We acknowledge the tough environment that Cromwell is currently operating in. Today, I would like to focus on how the Cromwell team, led by Jonathan Callaghan, has navigated through this environment and put in place a stable and committed team with clear goals and objectives and an operating platform designed to achieve success. I'm pleased to report that