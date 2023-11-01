Cromwell Property Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Cromwell Property Group - Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Good afternoon, security holders and attendees, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Cromwell Property Group. My name is Gary Weiss, and I'm the Non-Executive Chair of Cromwell Property Group. I'm also the Chair of today's Annual General Meeting. I warmly welcome all Cromwell security holders to the meeting, with your joining in person here at Cromwell's Brisbane office or through the online platform provided by our registry, Link Market Services Limited. The Cromwell Board thanks all security holders for their participation.



Today's Annual General Meeting is held as a hybrid meeting. Cromwell is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion, and we believe the hybrid meeting format creates the most inclusive meeting environment for our very diverse security holders and stakeholders. To further promote engagement and transparency, we will upload an archived copy of the webcast to our website after the meeting.



To begin, I acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on