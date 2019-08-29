Aug 29, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Shukai Liu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-Director of BOD Office



All right. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Liu Shukai from the administrative office for China Re. Welcome to our 2019 interim results presentation.



Now it is the reporting time, and we're very happy to meet you all to share with you our business performance in the past half year and take your advice and recommendations on the business growth. The presentation will be in Mandarin, and we'll also provide English messages interpreting service online.



In order to maintain pragmatic and the effective communication in addition to this presentation, we will have other activities followed, so that we can share our latest results with our investors and analysts. Please remember to check the latest information on your calendar and our official website.



Now let me introduce the management to you first. First, Mr. Tian Meipan, the Actuarial General; Mr. Li Ming, Business Director for China Re Group; Mr. Zuo Huiqiang, the Head of International Business; Mr.