Aug 31, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Shukai Liu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-Director of BOD Office



Respected investors, analysts, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to [the tenth] China Reinsurance Group 2020 Interim Performance Announcement. I am Liu Shukai, Director of BoD Office.



Now I'd like to introduce you the executives attending today's announcement. Mr. Tian Meipan, Chief Actuary of China Re Group; Mr. Li Ming, Business Director of China Re Group; Mr. Zuo Huiqiang, Director of the International Business of China Re Group; Mr. Lu Xiaowei, VP of China Continental Insurance; Mr. Luo Ruohong, VP of China Re Assets.



Today's meeting is going to be divided into 2 parts. The first part is going to invite the executives to introduce you the region's performance. And Mr. Li Ming, our Business Director, is going to give you a general overall picture of what's happened in the first half of this year. Mr. Zuo Huiqiang and Mr. Tian Meipan, Mr. Lu Xiaowei and Mr. Luo Ruohong is going to introduce you all their different sectors.



The second round is