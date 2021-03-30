Mar 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Xiaoyun Zhu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-Joint Company Secretary



Hello friends from the media, good afternoon. Welcome to attend the 2020 annual performance announcement of China Reinsurance Group. I'm the moderator of today. The General -- Zhu, Xiaoyun, Secretary of the Board of China Re Group.



Now I'd like to present to you all the management, high level executives attending today's meeting certain -- totally of China Re Group. Chief Actuary of China Re Group, Mr. Tian Meipan; Mr. Li Ming, Business Director of China Re Group. And Mr. Yuan Linjiang, the President of China Re (inaudible); and Vice President of China Continental Insurance, Mr. Lu Xiaowei; and Mr. Luo Ruohong, the Vice President of China Re Asset, today's meeting is going to be divided into 2 different sessions. For the first session, we are going to invite the executives to introduce the company's performance in the year 2020. And first, we'd like to give the floor to Mr. He Chunlei to give us the general introduction to the general performance and outlook into the future.