Aug 31, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Shukai Liu - China Reinsurance(Group)Corporation-Director of BOD Office



Respectful investors and analysts, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to, again, the announced -- result announcement of the China Re Group 2021. I am Liu Shukai, I'm the Director of the BoD Office of China Re Group. I'd like to introduce you the agenda of today's meeting. The General Actuary of China Re Group, Mr. Tian Meipan; and Mr. Li Ming, the Business Director of China Re Group; Mr. Zuo Huiqiang, the Business Director of the International Business Sector for China Re Group; and Mr. Lu Xiaowei, the Business Director of China Continental International Group; and Mr. Luo Ruohong, the General Manager of the China Re P&C Core Operations.



This meeting is going to be divided into 2 parts. The first one is that we are going to invite Mr. Li Ming to give us a brief introduction towards the performance of the China Re Group and the interim result announcement for the first half of the year 2021. And the second part is for a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)