Aug 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to attend the 2022 Interim Results Announcement of China Reinsurance Group Corporation. I am the moderator for today, the Executive Director, Zhuang Qianzhi of China Re Group and Zhu Xiaoyun. Now I'm going to present to you the distinguished guests who are with us today. The first one is Mr. He Chunlei, the General Manager of China Re Group; Mr. Tian Meipan, the Chief Actuary of China Re Group; Mr. [Zuo Huiqiang], the General Manager of the Financial division of China Re Group; and Mr. [Zhuang Qianzhi], the General Manager of China Re Life Insurance; and Mr. Li Shanwen, the Deputy Director of the China Re Continental Insurance; and Mr. (inaudible), the General Manager of China Re Asset Management [conglomerate].



Today's results announcement is going to be divided into 2 parts. The first one is that we are going to invite the executives to introduce us the results in the first half of the year 2022. And we are also going to give an outlook to the forward and the upcoming half years. And then we are going to give the floor to Mr