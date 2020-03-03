Full Year 2019 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Mark. Firstly, apologies for the slight delay. We seemed to have a tactical issue. So thank you for your perseverance.



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our 2019 preliminary results call. I'm joined by my colleague, Ian Cahill, Head of Finance, and together, we are going to guide you through our performance in '19 and our outlook for this current year and beyond.



I'm delighted this morning to be reporting another strong set of results. When we brought Cairn into the market in 2015, we did so with a very clear objective, to be a leading Irish homebuilder, building in great locations to create places and homes where people love to live. With the support of our shareholders and our talented team, we have